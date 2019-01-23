Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits

Bro. Carl Cureton of Fredericktown died Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Grace Church of the Heartland in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 25, 2019 also at Grace Church of the Heartland.

Interment will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery near Fredericktown.

A full obituary will appear in next week's issue of the Democrat News.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

Celebrate
the life of: Bro. Carl Cureton
