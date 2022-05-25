Bruce Allan Michel, 60, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Stockhoff Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born May 13, 1962, a son of Edward and Grace (McFarland) Michel.

Mr. Allen married Rosemarie Dunn December 3, 1998, in Ironton, Missouri. She survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include his children Regina (Eddie) Jennings of Grant, Michigan and Zach Goad of Farmington; brothers Bob (Eartha) Michel of Fredericktown and Buddy (Tabitha) Michel of Farmington; and grandchildren Mangus Leerssen, Piper Jennings and Ryker Jennings.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Michel was preceded in death by brother Rodney Michel.

Bruce had been a member of the International Order of Oddfellows Lodge No. 172 in Fredericktown since March 16, 2004 and was also a member at the St. Francois Lodge No. 48 where he had been Noble Grand. He enjoyed playing video games and watching westerns and wrestling. He was a member of New Hope Free Will Baptist Church in Fredericktown.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.