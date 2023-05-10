Bruce Edward Revelle, 63, died May 1, 2023 in Hillsboro, Missouri. He was born May 21, 1959 in St. Louis, the son of Orville Clifford and Marilyn (Myers) Revelle.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Lee (Fundak) Revelle whom he married July 4, 2003; his mother Marilyn Revelle; children Coddie (Jason) Pruett of Arnold, Mo., Jessica (Scott) Glosemeyer of Manchester, Mo, Melissa Mayor of Crystal City, Mo. Amberlin Griffin of Michigan and Preston (Jennifer) Revelle of Manchester, Iowa; grandchildren Jaydan, Kristin and Jackson Pruett all of Arnold, MO., Wyatt, Spencer and Emmett Revelle all of Manchester, Iowa, Kenzie Glosemeter of Manchester, Mo., Penelope Mayor of Crystal City, Mo., Dylan, Angel, Steven, Leeann and Andrew Griffin of Michigan; sister Carol (Michael) Creamer of Robertsville, Mo.