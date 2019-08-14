{{featured_button_text}}

Carl Cleo Head, 83 of Fredericktown, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born January 1, 1936 in Fredericktown, a son of Doyle Russell and Grace Mae (Vandergriff) Head.

Mr. Head married Peggy Ann Hale  March 2, 1957 in Fredericktown. She preceded him in death October 5, 2006. Mr. Head is also preceded by his parents; son Michael Cleo Head and sister Betty Head.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Steve and Kristie Head of Fredericktown; brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Ellen Head of Herculaneum, Missouri; sisters Janie Francis of Desloge, Barb Underwood of Park Hills, and Edna Boatwright of Fredericktown; grandchildren  Sara Head, Regan Penwell, Kate Sutton and Michael Head; and great-grandchildren Ella and Rylee Penwell and Eli and Kase Sutton.

Carl retired from Brown Shoe in Fredericktown and continued a second career working at local sawmills. He enjoyed raising chickens, hunting, road tripping and mowing. He was a member of Twin Oaks Free Will Baptist Church in Fredericktown.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Services will be at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 also at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment will be at a late date.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments