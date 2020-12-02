Carl Edward Myers, 85, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born November 7, 1935 in Fredericktown, the son of Willis and Elsie Myers.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; son Eddie Myers; brothers Floyd Myers, Willis “Junior” Myers, and Willard Myers; and sister Hester Bollinger.

Carl is survived by his children Guy (Tina) Myers of Fredericktown and Sherri (Charles) Collier of Marble Hill, Missouri; grandchildren Devin (Kayla) Myers of Fredericktown, Kendra (Travis) Culton of Fredericktown, Charity (Zach) Willmirth of Marble Hill, Charlie (Laura) Collier of Marble Hill, Luke (Holly) Collier of Pensacola, Florida, and Faith Collier of Marble Hill; great grandchildren Brinley Myers, Bentley Culton, Brylen Culton, Jessa Culton, Matthew Willmirth, Reagan Willmirth, David Collier, Wyatt Collier, and Lia Collier; and sisters Dorothy Dettmer and Lorene O’Leary.

Carl served in the United States Navy and worked as a custodian for the Madison County Courthouse for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randel Poole officiating. Interment will be held at Union Light Cemetery.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.