Carl Edwin Huff Sr., 81, formerly of Fredericktown, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his home in Farmington. He was born May 11,1940, in Marquand, to Benjamin Lawrence and Ola Mae (Slinkard) Huff.

Mr. Huff married Viola Ella Schrum July 5, 1966, in Marquand. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law Carl Jr. and Shelia Huff of Arnold, Missouri and Chuck and Vicky Huff of Farmington; sister Joyce Ann Jetson of California; grandchildren Dakotah, Justin, Heather, Courtney and Kameron Huff; and great grandchildren Michael, Carson, and Waylon Huff.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Huff was preceded in death by son Michael Wayne Huff; granddaughter Carlei Huff; and brothers Loran and Laurence Huff.

Carl was a United States Air Force Veteran. He worked for Combustion Engineering Steel Manufacturing Company in St. Louis, as an overhead crane operator. He enjoyed tractor and car shows, dirt racing and spending time with his family. Carl was a member of Liberty Methodist near Marquand.

Funeral services were Monday, February 7, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Hovis officiating. Interment was at Horine Cemetery in Richwoods, Missouri.

