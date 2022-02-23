Carl Howard Howell, 82, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in St. Louis. He was born February 20, 1939 in Fredericktown, the son of Melvin and Jane (Hughes) Howell.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Clara Midge (Rehkop) Howell; daughter Karla Prsha; grandson Jeremy M. Prsha; and sisters Billie Snow and Margie Graham.
Carl is survived by sons Kevin (Kelly) Howell of Fredericktown, Duiane (Shawna) Howell of Arnold Missouri and Paul Howell of Byrnes Mill, Missouri; brother John Howell of Rolla, Missouri; and five grandchildren.
Carl enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A memorial service was held Friday, February 18, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Raymond Michael officiating.