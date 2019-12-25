{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Carl L. Allgier, 84, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born May 23, 1935 in Iron County, Missouri, the son of Joseph and Essie Allgier.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Arthur Allgier, Martha Boyd, and Joseph Allgier Jr.

Carl is survived by his wife Sandra Allgier, whom he married June 10, 1961 in Ironton; sons Richard (Bobbi) Allgier and Bryan (Lisa) Allgier; brother Robert Allgier; sisters Emma Lou (Edward) Brown and Grace (Otto) Lerche; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Carl enjoyed riding horses, coon hunting, and visiting with family and friends.

Funeral service was Monday, December 23, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Fr. John Braun officiating. Interment was in Royer Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Allgier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments