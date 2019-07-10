{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Carl L. “Will” Rehkop, 66, died Tuesday July 2, 2019. He was born February 7, 1953 in Fredericktown, the son of Clifford and Glenda (Wengler) Rehkop.

Will was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Midge Howell, Carolyn “Carol” Rehkop, and Linda “Kay” Schmidt; and brother John “Storm” Rehkop.

Will is survived by his wife Carolyn, whom he married June 15, 1974 at Silvermines General Baptist Church; son Doug (Jessica) Rehkop; daughter Emily Rehkop; brothers Clifford “Dag” (Kay) Rehkop, Leonard “Penn” Rehkop, Ricky “Dick” (Kim) Rehkop, and Terry (Debbie) Rehkop; sisters Charlene “Shorty” (Denny) Tinnin, and Nancy “Nan” Yurchak; and grandchildren Abby, Kenzie, and Bella Rehkop.

Will enjoyed farming, camping, gardening, hunting, fishing, and his family.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Tim Reed officiating. Interment was in Whitener Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

