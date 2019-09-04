{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Carla Ann Tripp, 66 died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born February 20, 1953 in Bonne Terre, a daughter of Alvin Lee Sr. and Nellie Jane (Vandergriff) Miller.

She married Roger Warren Tripp February 8, 1973 in St. Louis. He survives at the home.

Other survivors include sons Gabriel Tripp and Roger Wayne Tripp of Fredericktown; grandsons Ethan and Hunter Tripp; and brother Alvin Lee Miller Jr. of Fredericktown.

Carla had been assistant supervisor at Brown Shoe Company in Fredericktown. She enjoyed cross stitching, drag racing and ballgames and taking care of her family. She had been baptized at Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment will be at the Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments