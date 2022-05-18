Carlos Mardale McMinn, 65, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home near Patton, Missouri surrounded by family. He died as a result of complications after suffering a stroke that occurred almost a year ago. He was born December 16, 1956, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Carlos and Elwanda V. (Reagan) McMinn.

Mr. McMinn married Cathy Lynn Crader June 2, 1979 in Marquand. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include his mother; daughters and sons-in-law Jennifer and Eugene Gura of De Soto, Missouri and Kristin and Jeremy Owings of Bethel Springs, Tennessee; sons and daughters-in-law Derek and Natasha McMinn of Patton, Ryan and Dorina McMinn of Festus, Missouri, Jared and Joy McMinn of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri and Garrett and Calie McMinn of Jackson, Missouri; brothers Brent McMinn and wife Lynne of Patton, Gary McMinn of Jackson, Daryl McMinn and wife Tara of Fredericktown and Dwight McMinn and wife Julie of Patton; sisters and brothers-in-law Karen and Allen Ranney of Patton, Andrea and Bob Hoppman of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Rachel and Charles Mettlen of Patton; and nineteen grandchildren.

Carlos was owner and operator of McMinn Printing from 1995-2021. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf and had attended New Hope Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Calvary Church with Bro. Mark Renaud officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later time at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Patton.