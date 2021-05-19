Carol Ann Bohn, 76, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was born February 21, 1945 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Paul and Ruth (Bremser) Baker.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Lawrence Baker, Thomas Baker, James Baker and Janet Baker; and grandson Nicholas Myers.

Carol is survived by her children James Bohn of Fredericktown, John Bohn of Wappapello, Mo., David Bohn of Fredericktown and Frances Cook of Fredericktown; brothers John Baker of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Donald Baker of San Diego, CA and David Baker of Cottonwood, CA, and eleven grandchildren.

Carol was a member of the Church of Many Blessings and enjoyed caring for the elderly.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Ron DeGonia officiating. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park.

