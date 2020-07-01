Carol Ann Menteer Ammon, 69, died Friday, June 26, 2020 in Fredericktown. She was born March 19, 1951 in St. Louis, the daughter of David M. and Mary O. (Hale) Menteer.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband James "Butch" Ammon, whom she married March 30, 2010 in Park Hills; and brother Kevin Menteer.
Carol is survived by son Shawn M. (Sara) Rogers of Coffman, Missouri, daughter Amber N. (Brandon) Penberthy of Farmington; brothers Rick Menteer, Dave Menteer, Doug Menteer all of Fredericktown, James Menteer of Conyers, Georgia, and Ralph Combs Jr. of Bourbon, Missouri; sisters Angela Francis of Billings, Montana and Brenda Clark of Canton, Georgia; and four grandchildren.
Carol was of the Catholic Faith. She enjoyed caring and teaching children.
Funeral services were Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.