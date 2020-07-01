× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol Ann Menteer Ammon, 69, died Friday, June 26, 2020 in Fredericktown. She was born March 19, 1951 in St. Louis, the daughter of David M. and Mary O. (Hale) Menteer.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband James "Butch" Ammon, whom she married March 30, 2010 in Park Hills; and brother Kevin Menteer.

Carol is survived by son Shawn M. (Sara) Rogers of Coffman, Missouri, daughter Amber N. (Brandon) Penberthy of Farmington; brothers Rick Menteer, Dave Menteer, Doug Menteer all of Fredericktown, James Menteer of Conyers, Georgia, and Ralph Combs Jr. of Bourbon, Missouri; sisters Angela Francis of Billings, Montana and Brenda Clark of Canton, Georgia; and four grandchildren.

Carol was of the Catholic Faith. She enjoyed caring and teaching children.

Funeral services were Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Ammon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

