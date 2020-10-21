 Skip to main content
Carol Lee Pogue
Carol Lee Pogue

Carol Lee Pogue, 73, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Fredericktown. She was born November 14, 1946 in Madison County, Missouri, the daughter of Bernard “Poon” and Wilma (Gray) Pogue.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brother Lester Pogue; great granddaughter Ava Marie Burns; and brother-in-law Noah Mills.

Carol was married to Karol “Smiley” Welker and to this union two sons were born, Dewey (Mary) Welker and Steve Welker both of Fredericktown. She is also survived by brothers Donnie (Brenda) Pogue and Roger (Lorna) Pogue, both of Fredericktown; sisters Bonnie Mills of Festus, Missouri and Debbie (Mike) Lindsey of Fredericktown; grandchildren Lyndsie Welker, Natalie Burns and husband Shane, Rachael Hicks and husband Doug, and Bradley Welker; great grandchildren Ashton Leonard, Heidi Welker, Tristyn Sikes, Maci Welker, Addison Burns, Ashlyn Hicks, Autumn Burns, McKynzi Hartleb, Irmalinda Welker, Jaylinn Welker and Connor Welker.

Carol was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where funeral services were held Monday, October 19, 2020.

follisandsonsfh.com

