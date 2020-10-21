Carol Lee Pogue

Carol was married to Karol “Smiley” Welker and to this union two sons were born, Dewey (Mary) Welker and Steve Welker both of Fredericktown. She is also survived by brothers Donnie (Brenda) Pogue and Roger (Lorna) Pogue, both of Fredericktown; sisters Bonnie Mills of Festus, Missouri and Debbie (Mike) Lindsey of Fredericktown; grandchildren Lyndsie Welker, Natalie Burns and husband Shane, Rachael Hicks and husband Doug, and Bradley Welker; great grandchildren Ashton Leonard, Heidi Welker, Tristyn Sikes, Maci Welker, Addison Burns, Ashlyn Hicks, Autumn Burns, McKynzi Hartleb, Irmalinda Welker, Jaylinn Welker and Connor Welker.