Carol Lynn Hovis, 62, died Thursday, September 2, 2021. She was born February 23, 1959 in Sulpher, Louisianna, the daughter of George and Patsy Swope.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Amelia Hovis; brother Allen Swope; and brother-in-law Greg Huff.

Carol is survived by her husband Gary Hovis, whom she married March 5, 1977 in Patterson, Missouri; son Eric (Shannon) Hovis; daughter April (John) Vacca; father-in-law and mother-in-law Bill and Shirley Hovis; brother Dale Swope; sister Robin Huff; and granddaughters Ava Caroline Hovis, Adalynn Joy Hovis and Ainslee Faith Hovis.

Carol was a member of Old Paths Church and enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing cards, cooking and spending time with family, especially her granddaughters.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Calvary Church with Pastor Greg Swan and Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment will held in Whitener Cemetery.

