Carol Nusman, 75, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Farmington, Missouri. She was born February 24, 1947 at Overland, Missouri the daughter of James and Opal (Fielsmen) Cowee.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her son Mike Hoyle.

Carol is survived by her husband David Nusman whom she married June 30, 1996, in Overland, Missouri; her daughter Kim Cox of Overland; and sisters Sally Roach and Linda Robinson, both of Overland.

Carol enjoyed crochetting and making afghans.