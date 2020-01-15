{{featured_button_text}}
Carroll James Stephens

Carroll James Stephens, 79, of West Alton, Missouri, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was the son of Arley and Dora Stephens, who preceded him in death.

Also preceding Mr. Stephens in death was his sister Rose Marie Means.

Survivors include siblings Harold (Lois Glass) Stephens, Donna Sue (William "Bill") Young, Linda Lou Oakley, and Howard Stephens; and several nieces and nephews.

Carroll proudly served in the United States Army. He was an Army Veteran serving 16th months in 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell Kentucky and 16 months in Korea. Carroll retired from Ford Motor Company. He was a breeder of quarter horses, and was a 50 year member of Beacon Lodge #3 AF&AM, St. Louis. He graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1958 and held a BSBA. Carroll was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Carroll's name to Wounded Warriors.

