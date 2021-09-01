 Skip to main content
Cathy Sue Wagganer
Cathy Sue Wagganer

Cathy Sue Wagganer, 72, died Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Farmington. She was born August 16, 1949 in St. Louis, the daughter of Rolla and Eunice (Carver) Henroid.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Edward Henroid.

Cathy is survived by her husband Edward Wendell Wagganer whom she married July 18, 1970 in Farmington; sons James (Rebecca) Wagganer and Brian (Jennifer) Wagganer; sister Connie Marshall; and grandchildren Clayton, Alison, Austin, Kaylee and Ashley Settle.

Cathy was of the Christian Faith. She enjoyed shopping, visiting with people and was a den mother for Fredericktown Boy Scouts.

Funeral services were Monday, August 30, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bryan Mills officiating. Interment was at St. Francois Memorial Park.

follisandsonsfh.com

