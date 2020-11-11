Cats' junior makes All-State in cross country

Lyndan Gruenke made Blackcat Cross Country history Nov. 5, in Columbia. He is the first ever Fredericktown athlete to compete at the state level for the 3-year-old cross country program.
The junior earned his way into the state race after being crowned district champion the previous weekend in Arcadia Valley. Gruenke came into the championship race seeded 19th among a field of 162 runners from all over the state. The top 25 finishers earn All-State Honors. The 5K race was held at Gans Creek, which will host both the SEC and the NCAA Division 1 championships in the near future.
When the gun was fired at 3 p.m., Gruenke got out to a fast start among the top 25 runners. Nearing the halfway point, he was in the 22nd slot, working hard to hold onto a top 25 position. In the final mile, Gruenke passed five runners, fighting his way to the line for a 17th place finish with a time of 17:05.1.
Lyndan Gruenke is the first ever All-State athlete for the Blackcats Cross Country program. Gruenke will have the opportunity again next year as a senior to earn his way back to the championship race.
