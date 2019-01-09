Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits
Cecil George Roadifer Jr., 74, of Piedmont, died Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital. He was born August 5, 1944 in St. Louis, the son of Cecil George Roadifer Sr. and Margaret Katherine (DeBeaux) Roadifer.

Mr. Roadifer was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Terry.

He is survived by his children William, Keith, Jamie Ray, Tina, Bryant, Rebecca and Jason; brothers James and Ralph; sister Mary; 22 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and significant other Diane Hicks.

Cecil was a self-employeed truck driver. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Cecil George Roadifer Jr.
