Cecilia Elizabeth Deshaney, 100, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born January 13, 1923 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Francis “Fritz” and Nellie Prokopf.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Daniel Deshaney Sr.; siblings Gertie Miller, Judy Mell, Frances Dettmer, Charles Prokopf, Jerry Prokopf, and Joseph Prokopf; daughter Phyllis Deshaney; and grandchildren Paul Merritt III, Elizabeth Lorraine Merritt, and Kelly Whited.

Cecilia is survived by sons Daniel (Sherry) Deshaney Jr. and Edward Deshaney; daughters Deborah (Gary) Whited, Sandy (Gary) Carey, and Barbara (Steve) Coleman; brother Paul Prokopf; sister Mary Dugan; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and twelve great-great-grandchildren.

Cecelia was a member of St. Michael Church in Fredericktown, and she enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, and playing rummy. The most important things in her life were her family and her church.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Michael Church. Interment was held in St. Michael Cemetery.