Charisse Ligon Newton, 70, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her home. She was born October 5, 1952 in Cario, IL, a daughter of Robert Van Ligon and Esther Knoblock Ligon.

In December 2005 Charisse was united in marriage to Fred R. Newton who preceded her in death in December 2018.

Surviving Charisse is a daughter Christina Whited and husband Richard of Fredericktown; grandchildren John and Dakota; brother Bob Ligon of Humble, TX; and sister Carrie Lee Weisgerber of Florissant, MO,

For many years Charisse worked as a laborer in construction and was a member of the Laborers Local 1140 and 916. Charisse was a hard worker. She was fun and full of spunk, and she loved her family deeply.

She did things her way and that's the way it was going to be, and if you knew her, you know. All who knew and loved Charisse will cherish her memory.

No formal services are scheduled at this time.