Charles E. “Windy” Henson
Charles E. “Windy” Henson

Charles E. “Windy” Henson, 91, died Monday, April 27, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born September 21, 1928 in Elvins, Missouri the son of Clarence Hugh and Iva L. (Starkey) Henson.

Windy was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Amanda Henson; brother Normal Henson; and sister Jerry Kohlmeyer.

Windy is survived by his wife Anita (Shaw) Henson whom he married May 12, 1951; children Dennis C. Henson and wife Sue and Angela R. Sikes and husband Ivan; grandchildren Charles Vern (Sabrina) Henson, Corey (Patricia) Sikes and Taylor Sikes, Brian (Jessica) Meyer (Dennis' step-son); great grandchild Cora; step-great-grandchildren Tucker, Chandler and Crosby; and several nieces and nephews.

Windy had been a partner in Bennett & Smith Construction Company. He and Anita owned Windy Henson Real Estate and Windy was an auctioneer for many years in the area.

Windy was a faithful Christian of the Pentecostal Faith and attended the First Assembly of God Church in Fredericktown.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, baseball, and being with family, especially the grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Higdon Christian Cemetery.

