Charles Edward Call, 76, of Washington, Missouri, died December 26, 2018, in Washington. Charles was born June 15, 1942 in Marquand, the son of Cleo Edward Call and Levita Mae (Mizzel).

He married Frances Louise Creely November 18, 1967, and four children came to bless this union.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Levita Call; his wife, Frances Call; infant brother, Ronnie Call; and two sisters, Donna Hugley and Pat Ames.

Survivors include sons, Scott Call and wife, Cheryl, of St. Clair, Missouri and Brian Call of St. Louis; daughters, Christina Reynolds and husband, Jimmie, of Union, Missouri, and Dawn Lange and husband, James, of Des Arc; sisters, Ginger Cantrel of High Ridge, Missouri, and Kay Robinson of Peoria, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; one brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

Charles was a Christian, having been raised in the Pentecostal faith and believing in the Lord as his Savior. During his working career he was employed by Scullin Steel in Maplewood, Missouri, as a custodian. He enjoyed listening to music, especially The Beach Boys and Elvis Presley, putting together model cars and cooking. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed watching the games on television. He also spent time watching old movies, especially John Wayne movies. His children and grandchildren held a special place in his heart, as he did in their hearts. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair, Missouri, with the Rev. Ben Kingston officiating. Interment was in Lakewood Park Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Celebrate
the life of: Charles Edward Call
