Charles Franklin "Charley" Morris Jr., 82, of Fredericktown, died Monday, September 14, 2021, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis. He was born October 5, 1938, in Higdon, Missouri to the Rev. Charles Morris Sr. and Virginia Mary (White) Morris. His parents preceded him in death.

Charles married his loving wife of 62 years, Virginia Marie Cole on March 28, 1959, in St. Louis. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include daughter & son-in-law Rhonda and David Blanton of Barnhart, Missouri; sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Glen Johnson of Farmington; and grandson Erik Burger of High Ridge, Missouri.

Charles retired after fifty-five and a half years with Boeing Aircraft in St. Louis. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. In his earlier years, he loved racing cars and collecting old cars and was a real estate broker. He was a member of the Fredericktown Masonic Lodge 110 A.F&A.M. and a Scottish Rite of Free Masonry. He was also a member of God’s Country Cowboy Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Francis officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.