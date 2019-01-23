Charles Henry Finch, 81, of Lakeland, Florida died January 13, 2019. He was born September 5, 1937, the son of Charlie and Frieda Finch.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Cheryl Denise Finch; brother Jimmie Gale Finch; and sister-in-law Teresa Finch.
Charles is survived by his wife Willadean Finch, whom he married June 21, 1958 at Fredericktown; sons Michael (Rhonda Gray) Finch and Kevin (Lisa) Finch; brothers Gary (Raegie) Finch and Darrell Finch; sister Darlene (Eugene) McCall; sister-in-law Patty Baker Finch; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Charles was of Christian Faith, and enjoyed NASCAR racing, outdoors, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
Funeral services were Monday, January 21, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Garrol Finch, the Rev. Eugene McCall, and Darrell Finch officiating. Interment was at Timber ridge Cemetery.
