Charles Howard "Chuck" Cofer, 77, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Fredericktown. He was born April 25, 1943 in Ironton, Missouri, the son of Arvil and Ina Cofer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Cofer, sister Rebecca Wright, and son Scott Skinner.

Chuck is survived by his wife Dorothy Irene Cofer whom he married April 24, 1987; sons Thomas Cofer of New Hope, Minnesota, Brian Cofer of Fredericktown, Pete Cofer of Dayton, Minnesota, James Cofer of Eureka, Missouri, Patrick Sisson of Tucson, Arizona, and Chris Cofer of Fredericktown; daughters Shelly Anderson of Rochester, Minnesota and Shela Cofer-Pickertt of Fredericktown; brother Frank Cofer of Pilot Knob, Missouri; 18 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Chuck proudly served in the United States Air Force and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Family requests that masks be worn during visitation and service.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bill Wright officiating.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.