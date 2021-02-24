Charles Hugh Elsea, 90, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born May 7, 1930 in Coulterville, Illinois to Rollie Monroe and Clara Lorain (Phelps) Elsea.

Mr. Elsea married Dolores Annette Crownover February 14, 1953 in Coulterville, Illinois. She preceded him in death April 25, 2016.

In addition to his wife Mr. Elsea was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law Dave and Debra Elsea of Steeleville, Illinois and Steve and Talitha Elsea of Perryville, Missouri; daughters and sons-in-law Cathy and Mark Melby of Fredericktown and Becky and John Ess of Lexington, South Carolina; grandchildren Jeffrey Melby, Christine Wosmek, Angela August, Matthew Sennholtz, Erin Schnoeker, Emily Olson, Amilia Lingel and Charles M. Elsea; 27 great grandchildren with two on the way; and two great-great grandchildren with one on the way.

Charles was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He also had a long career as a civil servant for the Department of Defense.