Charles J. Tinnin, 87, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born June 24, 1934 in Perry County, Missouri the son of Leo and Dorothy (Starkey) Tinnin.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jacqueline (Cooper) Tinnin; his second wife, Gerda Tinnin; and brother Don Wesley Tinnin.

Charles is survived by daughters Deborah (Tom) Lynch and Sonya (Bret) Hayes; grandchild Augustus Thomas Hayes; and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives.

Charles enjoyed mowing, landscaping, small farming and cars.

Funeral services were Monday, June 13, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Dwight Presson officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.