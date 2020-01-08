{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Charles L. Adcock, 87, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born July 27, 1932 in Lexington, Tennessee, the son of Miles Thomas and Frankie Adcock.

Charles married Alberta Lynch April 7, 1962 in Charleston, Missouri. 

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sister Carolyn Yarbrough; daughter Pat Cain and granddaughter Amanda Martens.

Survivors include his wife, Alberta Adcock; daughters Penny (Mike) Gifford, Pamela Smith and Paula (Galen) Stevens; sister Mary Gail Taylor of Tennessee; grandchildren Stephen Gifford, Joe (Tish) Ward, Missy (John) Clark, Chris Martens, Jennifer (Chad) Keesee, Jessica Martens, Jamie Snyder, Logan Stevens, and Haley Stevens; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Charles was a member of the First Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with family.

Funeral services were Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Tom Johnson officiating. Interment was held in Marcus Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family of Charles Adcock, please visit Tribute Store.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments