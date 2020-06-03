× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charles Ray Belken, 82, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born March 25, 1938 in Libertyville, Missouri, the son of John and Anna Belken.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carol Joyce Belken whom he married March 20, 1965 at Twin Oaks Freewill Baptist Church; sister Phyllis Hunt; and brother Robert Belken.

Charles is survived by sons Michael (Cynthia) Belken, Timothy (Mary) Belken, Mark (Mary) Belken; sister Clara Sue (Will) Miller; grandchildren Jonathon Belken, Daniel Belken, Kristopher (Sarah) Belken, Nathaniel Belken, Robert Belken, Marcus (Hannah) Belken, Megann Belken, Garrett Belken, Lucas Belken, Dalton Belken, John Paul Belken, Patrick Belken; and great-grandchildren Isaac Belken and Abner Belken.

Charles was a member of the Mine La Motte Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, fishing, and spending time with his family, and he was an exceptional athlete.

Funeral services were Monday, June 1, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Brian Lee Officiating. Interment was in Mine La Motte Cemetery.

