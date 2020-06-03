Charles Ray Belken, 82, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born March 25, 1938 in Libertyville, Missouri, the son of John and Anna Belken.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carol Joyce Belken whom he married March 20, 1965 at Twin Oaks Freewill Baptist Church; sister Phyllis Hunt; and brother Robert Belken.
Charles is survived by sons Michael (Cynthia) Belken, Timothy (Mary) Belken, Mark (Mary) Belken; sister Clara Sue (Will) Miller; grandchildren Jonathon Belken, Daniel Belken, Kristopher (Sarah) Belken, Nathaniel Belken, Robert Belken, Marcus (Hannah) Belken, Megann Belken, Garrett Belken, Lucas Belken, Dalton Belken, John Paul Belken, Patrick Belken; and great-grandchildren Isaac Belken and Abner Belken.
Charles was a member of the Mine La Motte Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, fishing, and spending time with his family, and he was an exceptional athlete.
Funeral services were Monday, June 1, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Brian Lee Officiating. Interment was in Mine La Motte Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.