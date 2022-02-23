 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlotte Jane Link

Charlotte Jane Link, 78, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Fredericktown. She was born November 5, 1943 in Concordia, Kansas, the daughter of Homer and Ruth (Throm) Rolens.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Curtis Link whom she married July 28, 1961 in Fredericktown.

She is survived by sons John (Betty) Link and Scott (Chris) Link; grandchildren Cody Link and Zach Link and Josh Peters; brother Harold (Barb) Rolens; and sister Sandy (Zolen) Henson.

Charlotte was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed painting, fishing and family time.

Memorials may be made to Melanoma Cancer Research.

Funeral services were Friday, February 18, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Crystal Hermann officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

