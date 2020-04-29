You are the owner of this article.
Cheryl Lynnette Dunlap
Obits

Cheryl Lynnette Dunlap, 57, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home near Fredericktown. She was born June 30, 1962 in Lexington, Nebraska, a daughter of Ronald Lee and Cheryl Mae (Fread) Blodgett.

Cheryle was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rick Blodgett; and significant other De Lynn Bourbon.

Survivors include her son Tucker Kovar of Lexington, Nebraska; daughters Jessica Bourbon and significant other Michael Fleming of Fredericktown and Shalynn Bourbon, also of Fredericktown; brother Patrick Payton of Litchfield, Nebraska; sisters Laura Bauer of Lexington, Crystal Blodgett of Litchfield, and Shelly Allen of Hershey, Nebraska; and seven grandchildren.

Cheryl worked as a waitress most of her life. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, gardening and being on her computer.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

