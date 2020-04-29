× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cheryl Lynnette Dunlap, 57, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home near Fredericktown. She was born June 30, 1962 in Lexington, Nebraska, a daughter of Ronald Lee and Cheryl Mae (Fread) Blodgett.

Cheryle was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rick Blodgett; and significant other De Lynn Bourbon.

Survivors include her son Tucker Kovar of Lexington, Nebraska; daughters Jessica Bourbon and significant other Michael Fleming of Fredericktown and Shalynn Bourbon, also of Fredericktown; brother Patrick Payton of Litchfield, Nebraska; sisters Laura Bauer of Lexington, Crystal Blodgett of Litchfield, and Shelly Allen of Hershey, Nebraska; and seven grandchildren.

Cheryl worked as a waitress most of her life. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, gardening and being on her computer.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

