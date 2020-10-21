Cheryl Renae Johnson, 52, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. She was born July 18, 1968 in Fredericktown, a daughter of Tommy Weiss and Sharon Marie (Batter) Weiss.

She was preceded in death by her father (wife Charlotte) and Cheryl's mother, Sharon Page.

Cheryl is survived by her son Ethan Johnson of Fredericktown; sisters Monica (Steve) Scherffius of Ironton and Kim Douglas of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; brother Robert Page Jr. of Farmington; and nephews Robert Page III and Keegan O’Farrell.

Cheryl worked as an inventory associate in Park Hills. She loved dogs, crafting and being around people and enjoyed spending time with her family.

A memorial service was held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

