Chris Edward Hansmann, 59, died Wednesday, September 2, 20020. He was born November 17, 1960 in St. Louis, the son of Erwin Jay Hansmann and Dorris Jean Berry.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents and son Christopher Byron Heath Hansmann.

Chris is survived by his wife Donna S. Hansmann whom he married October 14, 2004 at Hot Springs, Arkansas; daughters Heather (Eric) Ganime and Ginny (Adam) Smith; step-children Glenn (Becky) Archer, Christine Morgan, Joseph (Morgan) Pich, and Casondra Pich; brothers Jay (Vicki) Hansmann, Jaime Berry, Michael Berry, and Les (Ladonna) Hansmann; sisters Linda (Jr.) Poe and Lisa (Kerry) Lasater; and 17 grandchildren.

Chris was of the Southern Baptist Faith, and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and loved the outdoors.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Don Estes officiating. Interment was held in Farquar-Graham cemetery.

