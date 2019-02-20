Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits

Christian Rao Ayyagari, 23, died February 14, 2019. He was born April 20, 1995 in Fredericktown, the son of Seeno and Buffi Ayyagari.

Christian was preceded in death by his grandpa Dr. Ramamohanarao Ayyagari.

He is survived by his parents, sister Asha (Caleb) Jordan and nephew Oliver Jordan; grandparents Radha Rao Ayyagari and Eddie and Barbara Stacy; and aunts and uncles Rick (Susie) Chapman, Sujatha (Mike) Rowland, Stephen Stacy, and Matt (Shelley) Stacy.

Christian enjoyed art, hunting, playing drums, hanging in the shop, telling jokes, and spending time with friends and family.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Fredericktown.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

Celebrate
the life of: Christian Rao Ayyagari
