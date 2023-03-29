Clara Mae Bowling, 77, of Fredericktown, died Friday, March 24, 2023 at ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born May 3, 1945, in Masontown, West Virginia to Samuel and Mary (Murphy) Molisee.

She married William “Bill” Harrison Bowling October 13, 1965, in Oakland, Maryland. He survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include children Beverly Boswell of Piedmont, Missouri and Rick Wayne Bowling of Fredericktown; sisters Mary, Pat, Fay and Louise; and brother John.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bowling was preceded in death by sisters Desi, Lou Ella, and Pat; and brothers Bill, Clarence and Sam Jr.

Clara worked at Gilster-Mary Lee. She enjoyed reading, watching television and knitting.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., also on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home with Sister Betty Heady officiating. Interment will be at a later date.