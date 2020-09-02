× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarence E. “Jack” Bellah, 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a long battle of more than fifteen years with dementia. He was born June 2, 1933 in Success, Arkansas.

His family were sharecroppers in Corning until they moved to Michigan where his father James started working in Flint, Michigan for General Motors during WWII. Jack was 6 years old and his two older brothers were off fighting in the war during this time.

Missouri was the place Jack was the most comfortable and where he retired after working 35 years at AC Spark Plugs. He love the scenery, the people, and his neighbors.

Jack and his wife and Norleen raised their last two sons Andrew “Andy” and Forrest Bellah in Missouri from 1990-2000, before returning to Michigan over health concerns.

Jack was devoted to God and during those 10 years they lived here, loved attending church at Calvary Temple in Fredericktown.