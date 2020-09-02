 Skip to main content
Clarence E. “Jack” Bellah
 Alan Kopitsky

Clarence E. “Jack” Bellah, 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a long battle of more than fifteen years with dementia. He was born June 2, 1933 in Success, Arkansas.

His family were sharecroppers in Corning until they moved to Michigan where his father James started working in Flint, Michigan for General Motors during WWII. Jack was 6 years old and his two older brothers were off fighting in the war during this time.

Missouri was the place Jack was the most comfortable and where he retired after working 35 years at AC Spark Plugs. He love the scenery, the people, and his neighbors.

Jack and his wife and Norleen raised their last two sons Andrew “Andy” and Forrest Bellah in Missouri from 1990-2000, before returning to Michigan over health concerns.

Jack was devoted to God and during those 10 years they lived here, loved attending church at Calvary Temple in Fredericktown.

Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norleen G. (DeMott) Bellah, whom he married July 18, 1959; his daughters Nancy Kay of Michigan and Sharon Dawn (Jerry Taylor) of Arkansas; sons Andrew “Andy” David Bellah (Bethany) of Michigan, and Forrest Wendell Bellah of Arkansas; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and brothers J.B. (Jacqueline) and William (Lana) of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Edward Bellah, who died in 2015, at the age of 49 in Dallas, Texas. Two older older brothers James and Weldon, and both parents James and Ada (Wilson) of Michigan.

At 1:30 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020, the family will be having a graveside memorial service at Whitener Cemetery in Marquand. This is not a private memorial. Anyone who remembers Jack or any of his family members are invited to attend to honor the love he had for God, family, and for life in general.

