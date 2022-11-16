Clark Edward "Eddie" Stacy, 76, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 14th, 1946 to Clark "Cotton" and Ruby (Thomure) Stacy.

He married Barbara Pirtle Nov. 26, 1966. Their marriage of nearly 56 years blessed them with three children: Buffi (Seeno) Ayyagari of Farmington, Stephen (Anna) Stacy of St. Louis and Matthew (Shelley) Stacy of Fredericktown, eight grandchildren: Asha, Caleb, Ashley, Dave, Christian, Skylar, Sera, Sofia; and great grandchildren Oliver and Theodore.

Survivors include his wife Barbara, three children, seven grandchildren, sister Sharon (Michael) Mell and several nieces and nephews.

Proceeding him in death are his parents, sister Carol (Cecil) Bollinger, brother Chuck "Francis" Thomure and grandson Christian Ayyagari.

During his early years Eddie operated his own salon and later explored other career paths such as managing local bakeries, cake decorating and continuing his education. While obtaining his degree from Southeast State University to become an educator, he was recognized with Buffi as being the first father daughter team to graduate together. He retired from teaching after 14 years, making many great memories along the way.

In retirement, Eddie enjoyed gardening, baking, crafts, watching wildlife and car rides with his wife. Most important to him was quality time spent with his family and grandchildren. Eddie was a member of Crossroads First Church of God.

A visitation was held Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel.