Clark Morgan Woods
Clark Morgan Woods

Clark Morgan Woods, 56, died October 18, 2021, He was born February 28, 1965 in St. Louis, the son of Russ and Helen Woods.

Clark was preceded in death by his father, and his grandparents Ira and Virginia Woods and Velma and Doc Walker.

Clark is survived by his wife Doris, whom he married April 27, 1984 in Silva; son Russell Morgan Woods; daughters Tara M. Hale, April E. (Darren) Rogers, Chassidy Edmonds, and Harley Edmonds; brother Duane S. (Patricia) Woods; sister Cindy (Brian) Griffon and nine (9) grandchildren.

Clark was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting and cars.

Funeral services were Friday, October 22, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

