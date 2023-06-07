Clayla Jean Wyatt, 93, of Fredericktown, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born September 8, 1929, to Clat and Hazel (Jones) Haskins.

In 1956, in California she married Carl Wyatt. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Mrs. Wyatt is survived by daughter Jean Wyatt of Fredericktown; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by sons Alan and Jeff Wyatt and brother Donald Lee Haskins.

Clayla was an RN working in Bollinger County until her retirement. She and her husband then moved to Eagle Pass, Texas where she lived until his passing. She then returned to Fredericktown. Clayla enjoyed gardening, sewing, embroidering, and knitting.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.