Clayton A. White Jr.

In 1974, Clayton began a career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he worked as an electronics engineer with the Aeronautical Systems Division, and with the Radar Systems branch in the Avionics Engineering Division. Working there until is retirement in 1999, he was involved in many radar projects across several aircraft and other related systems.

A life-long fan of Nikola Tesla and his work, Clayton, at any given time, always had a few hobby projects he would tinker with often involving radios, antennas, and/or electricity.

For all that knew him, his desire to learn, the way he would choose his particular likes and dislikes, his way of looking at a world full of possibilities, and the infectious way he could get into fits of laughter telling stories even about being chased by a chicken in childhood, Clayton will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown, Missouri on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

A private burial was in St. Martin’s Cemetery in Starkenburg, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Clayton’s name to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

