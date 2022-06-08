 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cleta Jewell Houart

Obits

Cleta Jewell Houart, 76, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Fredericktown. She  was born March 3, 1946 in Marquand, the daughter of Truman and Elizabeth (Inman) Combs.

Cleta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband William P. Houart Sr. whom she married June 26, 1965 in Marquand; and her brother Dale Combs.

She is survived by sons William P. Houart Jr. of Farmington, and Michael O. Houart of Fredericktown; daughter Starla Dulworth of Farmington; brother Gilbert Combs of Marquand; one sister Kathy (Herb) Hatfield of Farmington; grandchildren Steven (Elizabeth) Dulworth, Kyle (Devyn) Crawford, Michael Houart (Mia), Elizabeth Houart and Emily Houart; and great grandchild Silas Dulworth.

She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed quilting.

