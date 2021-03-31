 Skip to main content
Clifford William Uhl Sr.
Clifford William Uhl Sr.

Clifford William Uhl Sr., 80, died Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Fredericktown. He was born September 23, 1934 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the son of Pice Leo and Pearl (Rich) Uhl.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ernest and Everett; and sisters Geneiva, Velma, Thelma, Bessie, Dessie, Laveta and Louise.

Clifford is survived by son Clifford William (Cheryl) Uhl Jr.; daughter Lillian Christine (David) Love; step-children Dale Lee, Barb Slinkard, Robert “Bucky” Lee, Kim Bacon and Billy Joe Lee; sister Helen; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Clifford was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed playing cards, football, the St. Louis Cardinals, and being around people.

Funeral services were Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Don Bahr officiating.

