× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clodean "Dean" Pearl (Robinson) Crowell, 82, of St. Louis, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Dean Crowell was born October 7, 1937, in Fredericktown, the daughter of Joseph and Pearl Robinson.

She grew up along with six siblings and attended Fredericktown High School. She worked as a medical transcriptionist and later, worked as a receptionist in the Dermatology office at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Dean retired from working at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis allowing her to enjoy her past times of spending afternoons with family, watching the St. Louis Cardinals play, listening to Neil Diamond, and eating Hershey Kisses.

Dean was the cherished mother of Amy Hawkins and David Crowell; loving grandmother to Tyler Hawkins, Tia Hawkins, Sadie Crowell, and Sage Crowell; joke cracking mother-in-law to Keith Hawkins and Becky Crowell; daughter to the late Joseph and Pearl Robinson; and sister to Glenda Pierce and the late Lindell Robinson, Paul Robinson, “Robb” Delma Meyer, Wanda Green, and Mabel Boland. Dean was a friend to many and a valued colleague of all who worked with her.

Dean wished to be cremated and, due to the pandemic, there will not be a service at this time. If you wish to celebrate Dean’s life, please donate to the American Heart Association and enjoy a Neil Diamond song.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.