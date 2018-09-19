Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Clorean Bray, 87, died Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Stockhoff Nursing Home. She was born Tuesday, October 14, 1930 in Rosebud, Arkansas, the daughter of  Ernest Kaylor and Rhoda (Forbes) Kaylor.

At 17 mom graduated from Rosebud High School and married Thomas Bray at Heber Springs, Arkansas. Mom and Dad would spend 70 years together as husband and wife and serving the Lord faithfully together.

Mrs. Bray was preceded in death by her parents; son Ernie Bray; great granddaughter Kynlee; brothers David, Dennis and Arnold Kaylor and sister Ella Dean Stacy.

Clorean is survived by her husband Thomas W. Bray of Fredericktown; sons Tom Bray and Robbie of Warrenton, Mo. and Ron Bray and Gail of Quitman, Arkansas; daughters Ellie Prince and John of Benton, Kentucky, Diane Tillman and Jim of Godfrey, Illinois, and Linda King and Jim of Fredericktown; eight granddaughters; seven grandsons; 35 great grandchildren; sisters Evelyn Bruce and Helen Simpson; brother Austin Kaylor; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and a host of friends.

Mom had a very rich and full life in so many way. She loved greatly and was greatly loved.

Funeral services were Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Tom Bray officiating. Interment was at Crossroads Cemetery Rosebud, Arkansas, Friday, September 14, 2018. 

