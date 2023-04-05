Clyde E. “Junior” Bess Jr., 64, died Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Fredericktown. He was born November 26, 1958 in Fredericktown the son of Clyde E. Bess Sr. and Margretta (Francis) Bess.

Junior was preceded in death by his mother Margretta Bess and mother-in-law and father-in-law Clarence and Lenora King.

Junior is survived by his wife Linda (King) Bess whom he married December 26, 1980 in Fredericktown; their children Chad (Kelly) Bess of Fredericktown and Chastidy Smith of Patton; his father Clyde E. Bess Sr.; and grandchildren Haley Coomer, Halee Bess, Hayden Smith, Aubree Bess, Autumn Bess and Chloe Bess.

Junior enjoyed hunting and most outdoor sports and family time on the farm.

Visitation is at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services are at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Tim Reed officiating.