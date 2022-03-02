Clyde Floyd Arnold, 60, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his home in Perryville, Missouri. He was born December 27, 1961, in Fredericktown to Floyd and Norma Lee (Stacey) Arnold.

Mr. Arnold married Peggy Sue Wills November 24, 1989. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include son Nicholas Arnold of Perryville; brothers Carl Arnold and Darrell Arnold and wife Brenda, both of Perryville; sisters Diane Enos and husband Steve of Troy, Missouri and Josephine Kay and husband Gene of Whiteside, Missouri.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by an infant son and brother Basil Stacey.

Clyde was a private contractor. He enjoyed working on small engines.

Funeral services were Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was at Simmons Cemetery near Fredericktown.

