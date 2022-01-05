Connie Ann Long, 58, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Festus, Missouri. She was born April 22, 1963 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Jack Long and Patricia (Archambo) Peyton.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Adam Long.

Connie is survived by her children Elizabeth (Matt) Capone, Kyle Tesreau, Mike Crowell, Courtney (David) Thomas, Nick (Lindsay) Crowell, Jacob Crowell, Ashlee Crowell and Colton Crowell; nine grandchildren; and siblings Jim (Julie) Long, Ron (Kim) Long, Mary (Earl) Jones, Bill (Amy) Long and Bob (Barb) Long.

Connie was of the Christian Faith and had a special interest in foster care and spending time with family and friends, especially grand kids.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating.

