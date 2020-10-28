 Skip to main content
Connie (Dollinger) Pfeifer
Connie (Dollinger) Pfeifer

Obits

Connie (Dollinger) Pfeifer, 67, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born November 21, 1952 in Ironton, the daughter of Bud and Alta Dollinger.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ken Dollinger.

Connie is survived by sons Benjamin (Geli) Tinnin and Brady (Brenda) Tinnin; brother Roger Dollinger; and grandson Chase Tinnin.

Connie was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

A family gathering was held Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Follis Place of Madison County.

follisandsonsfh.com

Related to this story

